George Floyd's brother Terrence: 'Let's do this another way'

Terrence Floyd visited 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where his brother George died while in police custody.

MINNEAPOLIS — Terrence Floyd took a knee where his brother died.

There was silence for several minutes as the crowd looked on.

"Thanks for the love. Thank you for the flowers. Thank you for the memorial," Floyd said to the crowd afterwards.

He then pleaded with demonstrators to stop looting and destroying.

"So if I'm not over here wildin' out, if I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community then what are y'all doing," said Floyd. "What are y'all doing. Y'all doing nothing because that's not going to bring my brother back at all."

He then had another message.

"Lets do this another way let's do this another way," he said. "Let's stop thinking our voice don't matter and vote."

He then added he wants justice for his brother.

"Peace on the left. Justice on the right," he said.