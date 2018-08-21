DENVER — Looking for some design inspiration?

A four-story, custom-built house in Denver's Washington Park will be open for tours as part of a Denver Life Magazine event to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the 2018 Designer Showhouse.

The 2018 Designer Showhouse was built by Caliber Construction, with architectural design by David Pauww.

The four-story, 5,488-square foot home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Each room is designed by a different local interior design firm.

A sneak peek inside the 2018 Designer Showhouse

The home, located at 792 S. High St, is open for tours Sept. 8 - 23 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. All money raised from these fees go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

For more information about the 2018 Denver Life Magazine Designer Showhouse, visit http://denverlifemagazine.com/showhouse.

