DENVER — All year long Teelin Lucero and folks with a nonpartisan group called New Era Colorado have been pushing for young people to get involved.

"We've registered over 40,000 people to vote in this election cycle," Lucero, organizer, said.

But, the big thing to make sure those 40,000 people actually turn in their ballots to vote.

"The biggest barriers to young people voting is not about apathy. It's about no one ever told us how to vote just like no one ever told us how to do our taxes," Lucero said.

Over the next three days, Lucero along with volunteers for New Era Colorado is calling voters they registered to answer any questions or help them with getting their ballots in.

"We come across people who don't know how to vote or don't know that they're eligible to vote cause they're a student," Lucero said.

Dr. Norman Provizer is a professor of political science for Metropolitan State University of Denver. Provizer says typically younger voters skip midterm elections like this one.

"Younger voters are getting special attention because at least from one party's viewpoint, the Democrats, they're a critical element in what is needed to have a winning coalition," Provizer said.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

He says efforts like New Era Colorado are trying to flip historical trends.

"Anyone looking at elections and analyzing them knows that younger voters do not turn out very well, older voters do," Provizer said. "So, that's a natural built-in thing in favor of Republicans if you will."

Leading to an effort that might be beneficial to Democrats, though New Era Colorado Lizzy Stephan stresses that her group is nonpartisan and simply focused on issues.

"I think young people understand more than ever what's on the line in this midterm election," Stephan said.

She says the push now is key because it is at the end.

"We know that 70 percent of young people vote in the final five days of a midterm election," Stephan said. "By focusing on those issues and focusing on access and logistics for voting, we're able to break through the noise and get young folks actually participating."

Lucero says even she is an example.

"The Saturday before election day, this is the most important time, especially for young people," Lucero said. "Young people tend to vote late like I haven't voted and most of my co-workers haven't voted and we've been working all year to make sure are going to vote. And, none of us have voted yet."

© 2018 KUSA-TV