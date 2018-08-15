KUSA — Two new options for women used to prevent pregnancy were just approved by the Food and

Drug Administration (FDA).

Natural Cycle is the first mobile phone application that has received FDA approval. It costs $79.99 per year, and comes with a special, highly sensitive body temperature thermometer.

It was shown to have an 1.8 percent failure rate if used completely perfectly, and up to 6.5 percent failure rate if occasionally not followed. The app tracks your menstrual cycle and the shifts in body temp around ovulation. There is no real regulation or certification in apps, so this is huge and could mean more mobile applications could be coming out in the future.

Annovera is the first of its kind vaginal ring that does not need to be replaced monthly. It can be reused monthly for one year (up to 13 cycles). It is used for three weeks, then taken out for one week, which allows the women to have their regular cycle. Failure rates were 2 to 4 percent in the clinical trial.

There are some women who should not use this form of birth control. Specifically, women with a history of blood clots, history of hormone sensitive breast cancers, liver issues, over the age of 35, smokers or if you have abnormal bleeding. The contraceptive choice is reusable and easy to store and use. It could be a great option for women with no indications to not use it.

