AURORA, Colo. — A second cause of lung illness specifically tied to vaping has been confirmed in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.

Officials said the most recent case meets the criteria laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes specific symptoms like shortness of breath or trouble breathing, chest pain, cough, coughing involving blood, fatigue and possible fever.

During a press conference Thursday, federal and state officials warned of the recent spike in vaping-related illnesses that have affected more than 190 people across the country -- many of which are teens and young adults

Colorado’s first case of lung illness tied to vaping was confirmed on Aug. 22. Several other cases in the state are still under investigation.

While the exact cause of the illnesses is not known, doctors who have treated patients with the illness believe it could be linked to a liquid used in all e-cigarettes, also known as vape juice.

No single vaping product or compound has been linked to all the cases, and officials said it's not clear if there's a common cause.

The CDC said in many cases, patients reported a gradual start to symptoms including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath or chest pain.

People who vape and currently have a lung illness or may have had one recently should contact their doctor or local health department.

