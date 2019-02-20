DENVER — Two children have died from the flu in Colorado, according to the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Both children who died from the flu were associated with influenza A, H1N1 virus, the agency said. The most recent death was reported during the week ending Feb. 16. The first death was reported during the week ending Jan. 12. There's no information about the children, other than they were under age 18.

The latest data from CDPHE shows that 2,054 people have been hospitalized for the flu since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. A majority of those hospitalizations are between children from birth to 4 years old and adults over 65.

The Colorado Flu Report is published weekly on Tuesdays to provide a concise and up-to-date summary of influenza activity in Colorado.

Summit County Public Health said 15 percent of students at Summitt Middle School were absent last week. Even 9NEWS mountain newsroom reporter Matt Renoux and his daughter got the flu.

"We are seeing quite a bit of activity within the community," said Sara Lopez and RN at Summit County Health Department. "For this season we are seeing children birth to four being hit particularly hard with hospitalizations."

The CDC is reporting this seasons vaccination is about 47 percent effective, with peak season is still ahead.

