365 Health to host community health fair in Commerce City next month

365 Health, formerly known as 9Health Fair, is hosting a community health fair at Adams City High School in Commerce City on Nov. 5.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — 365 Health, the nonprofit organization known for more than 40 years as 9Health Fair, is hosting a community fair in Commerce City next month.

The 365 Health Fair will take place at Adams City High School, located at 7200 Quebec Parkway, on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to noon.

The community fair is one of several 365 Health fairs taking place across Colorado and includes a wide variety of affordable lab tests to help show your overall health and risk for chronic disease. A blood chemistry test is only $45.

To see a list of screenings available at the fair closest to you, visit 9Health365.org.

Select fairs will also include flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations. The fair in Commerce City will offer flu shots and COVID booster shots.

Appointments are not required but they are recommended. Insurance is not required.

365 Health changed its name and expanded preventative health services last month. 9NEWS remains the nonprofit’s media sponsor.

“9Health Fair’s legacy and deep connection to the community first established 43 years ago remains, but our expansion of preventative services, resources and tools moves us beyond just hosting health fairs in an effort to help Coloradans stay healthy 365 days a year, and the name 365 Health better represents our expanded mission,” CEO Gary Drews said in a news release.

In addition, 365 Health is introducing Health in Hand, a resource for individuals, businesses, nonprofits and employees to reduce out-of-pocket health care costs.

Health in Hand will cost $99 per year and will provide unlimited access to nonemergency text-first telehealth advice and information from licensed primary, mental health and psychiatry physicians via CirrusMD. Users also get an annual blood screening and year-round health education support.

The goal is to provide accessible and equitable preventive health services that bridge health care gaps for underserved and health-conscious Colorado residents.

“Many Coloradans postponed or skipped their preventive health care due to COVID-19, and we continue to see a drop-off in preventive care and screenings as compared to before the pandemic,” Drews said.

Other 365 Health services, resources and tools include:

Low-cost preventive health screenings at more than 30 Quest Diagnostics Lab Patient Centers throughout Colorado with no doctor’s visit or insurance needed.

Clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable and underserved communities, in partnership with Safeway and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Free online health assessments, information, videos and tools to help individuals understand health risks, navigate the health care system and find local health resources.

“Preventative health care and screenings are vital to maintaining good health, avoiding future problems or catching them early when they’re easier to treat,” Drews said. “With health care’s rising costs, our free and affordable health services are a necessary resource for those who may lack access or who have high deductible insurance plans or no insurance at all.”