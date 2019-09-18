DENVER — Six cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping have now been reported in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Wednesday.

Four of the six patients were hospitalized, CDPHE said. Two of them said they vaped marijuana only, one said they had vaped both nicotine and marijuana and the other three had only used nicotine products.

Two of the cases were reported in Boulder County. One case each was reported in Arapahoe, Denver, Jefferson, and Weld counties.

“As our outbreak report shows, this illness is affecting mostly young Coloradans who reported vaping either marijuana, nicotine or both,” said Dr. Daniel Shodell, deputy director of disease control and environmental epidemiology at the department. “Our advice has not changed: We want people to quit vaping until we have a clear understanding of what is causing this illness.”

The demographics of the cases are detailed in weekly reports that are updated each Wednesday on the CDPHE website.

The CDPHE said a confirmed case is a patient who recently used a vaping product, developed a breathing illness, and for whom testing did not show an infection. Other common causes of illness have also been ruled out as the primary cause, health officials said.

As of Sept. 12, there have been 380 cases of the lung illness reported from 36 states and one U.S. territory. At least six people have died.

The department continues to work with local, state and national partners to find cases and work to trace the illness to its source.

Public health recommendations

The best way to protect yourself against vaping-related illness is to stop vaping.

People who vape should be on the lookout for symptoms: shortness of breath or trouble breathing, chest pain, cough, fatigue, and possible fever.

People should not buy vaping products off the street, modify vaping products, or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

Parents should talk to their kids, especially teens, about the risks and dangers of vaping. Free resources are available to help parents talk to their kids at tobaccofreeco.org

People who think they may have been sickened by any vaping product should contact their doctor, local health department, or poison control at 1-800-222-1222.

