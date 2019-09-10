DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has selected eight artists to create murals around the state aimed at raising awareness about public health issues.

In July, the department announced it was looking for artists across the state to participate in the innovative project. The idea is that the murals will motivate residents and help get them involved in improving their health and environment.

Artist Emanel Martinez is the first to complete a mural. Located at the Fraser Valley Shopping Center in Fraser, his work is called “Save the World” and depicts people of all races and nationalities working together to save the world from global warming, CDPHE said.

“It’s so much fun to see public health priorities come to life through art,” said Deborah Monaghan, CDPHE’s interim director of the Office of Planning, Partnerships and Improvement. “The issues we work on affect real people in real ways, and these artists can help bring us together to find solutions.”

The mural project will also help depict the findings of a recent health and environmental assessment, which is being used to shape the state's public health improvement plan.

Here’s a look at the other chosen artists and anticipated mural locations:

Robyn Frances – Denver, Glenarm Recreation Center

Maria Cocchiarelli-Berger – Walsenburg, location TBD

Brian Elyo, Colorado Springs, Knobhill neighborhood

Matte Refic – Pueblo, Arkansas River Levee

Seth Weber – Grand Junction, Colorado Discover Ability Center

Kristin Carpenter – Otero County, Otero County Courthouse

Heleen Koekmoer – Evergreen, location TBD

Redline Contemporary Art Center awarded the department the competitive "Arts in Society" grant of $25,000 to fund the project. All murals are expected to finished by the end of the year.

