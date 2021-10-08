82 cases of Salmonella found in 14 Colorado counties

CDPHE said they've linked the outbreak to seafood.

COLORADO, USA — A Denver-based seafood company has recalled several of their products after a multistate outbreak of Salmonella on Friday.

There have been 82 cases of Salmonella in 14 Colorado counties, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.

In the 82 cases, CDPHE said all were linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver.

CDPHE said the majority of cases are Colorado residents. Most other cases came from those who said they traveled to the state during the week before they got sick.

The Denver-based company said the products recalled were sold to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado.

"Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell or serve any recalled seafood," CDPHE said. "FDA recommends that anyone who might have purchased or received recalled product, check their refrigerators and freezers and throw away recalled product."

Here are the products Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. recalled:

Haddock

Monkfish

Bone-in Trout

Grouper

Red Snapper

Red Rock Cod

Ocean Perch

Pacific Cod

Halibut

Coho Salmon

Atlantic Salmon Portions

Lane Snapper

Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet

Pacific Sole

Farm-Raised Striped Bass

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people contact their healthcare provider if they have any of these severe Samonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Symptoms usually start 6 hours to six days after consuming the bacteria, and people typically recover without treatment in four to seven days, said the CDC. Some people–especially children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems–may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

