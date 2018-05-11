KUSA — Nov. 6 is Election Day. Here are 9 reasons why voting is good for your health.

1. Walk to your polling or ballot drop off location. We recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 times a week

2. Voting is good for your brain. Research has shown focusing and reading things, like the blue book mailer which tells you about the proposed laws, questions and amendments, may help fight off dementia

3. Get out the vote and meet some like-minded people. Connecting with others is an important part of keeping yourself emotionally healthy.

4. Offer to drive a friend or family member to the polling site or to drop off their ballot. Not only can this help your friends and family members vote who may not have been able to get to the polls, but it also offers an opportunity to connect with someone who may not be able to get out on his/her own.

5. Overcome those feelings of distress about how things are going in your community. Voting is an active way to engage and feel empowered.

6. Take your kids with you when voting to help teach them about their part in the political process. Research shows kids who are active in their community are less likely to engage in risky behaviors like drinking alcohol and doing drugs.

7. Volunteer to help on voting day (or after if you like an elected official). Volunteering has been shown to help you connect with others, lower stress levels, and even fight off depression

8. Visit someone in the hospital and bring their ballot to fill out. Patients can vote on election day. www.patientvoting.com can help you find out the rules in Colorado. Visitors can help lift the spirits of someone who may have to spend time in the hospital.

9. Watch the results come in together as a family. After your kids go with you to cast your vote, watch the election night results together. Family time can be crucial to the physical, mental and emotional development of your kids.

