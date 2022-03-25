9Health:365 spring health fairs kick off this weekend

The health fairs offer a way for Colorado residents to get free or low-cost blood and other preventative screenings.

COLORADO, USA — The annual 9Health:365 spring health fairs are back starting this weekend.

At the community health fairs, attendees have access to free and affordable preventative health screenings and resources.

“9Health:365 has positively impacted the health of Coloradans for more than 40 years, and our community health fairs are an instrumental part of that continued effort,” Gary Drews, CEO of 9Health:365, said in a release about the event.

> The video above aired in October 2021.

This season's fairs start on Saturday, March 26 and will run through Sunday, May 22.

The screenings available at each health fair vary, but may include:

Blood Chemistry (indicator of heart, kidney, liver and overall heath) - $45

Hemoglobin A1C (type 2 diabetes) - $35

Vitamin D (strong bones, healthy immune function) - $60

Blood Cell Count (identify number of infection-fighting white blood cells, oxygen-carrying capacity of blood) - $30

Vitamin B12 (maintain proper nervous system, healthy immune function) - $25

HsCRP (measure overall inflammation, risk of developing cardiovascular disease) - $40

Blood Type - $35

Select free health screenings and exams may also be available to children, including blood pressure and height/weight/BMI checks, hearing, vision and oral health.

Medical professionals will be on site to offer advice and assistance, helping participants decide which screenings are right for them.

While some walk-up screenings will be accepted, 9Health:365 is encouraging appointments whenever possible.

Anyone attending a health fair will be required to wear a mask, per CDC guidelines.

If you are interested in volunteering to help at a health fair, click here to learn more.