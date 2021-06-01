Telehealth service offers Coloradans text-first medical access

9Health and a Denver company partner to deliver text-based telehealth services to Colorado.

DENVER — 9Health and Denver-based CirrusMD have partnered to deliver text-first telehealth services to Colorado.

Contacting a licensed physician is just a text away and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Physicians can answer general health questions, evaluate symptoms, provide direction to follow-up care if needed and fill routine prescriptions.

Patients receive trusted care from live doctors, not chatbots, which can help reduce the in-person visits they may otherwise make to an emergency department, urgent care or primary care doctor's office.

9Health is committed to supporting wellness, health education and awareness across Colorado and this service may be especially beneficial for those in rural communities, who must often travel long distances to get care.

“We are empowering people to be more engaged in their own care,” said Gary Drews, CEO, 9Health. “One of the most exciting things about this option is that people who are uninsured or underinsured, and those who are often left unserved by traditional healthcare organizations, will be able to get care for a wide range of needs. Even if they just have questions, they’ll have around the clock access to care from real doctors who cover multiple specialty areas. We’re excited to partner with CirrusMD to better serve Colorado.”

The partnership allows 9Health to continue expanding its role in helping people be more engaged in their own health, taking on issues around prevention and wellness. Initially, the service will be offered through community health programs, and in the long-term plan, 9Health envisions delivering this service to residents throughout Colorado.

“As a Denver-based company, we are thrilled to partner with 9Health and expand the services we deliver to our neighbors across Colorado,” said Andrew Altorfer, co-founder and CEO of CirrusMD. “Throughout the past eight years, we’ve expanded both our technology and services to meet the needs of our partners and patients. This year, we doubled our physician base to keep up with increasing patient encounters, many of which were driven directly and indirectly by the pandemic. For example, we’ve recently launched an integrated behavioral health solution to help address the increase in mental health issues including stress, anxiety and depression.”

The service delivered through the 9Health and CirrusMD partnership can even help those who currently have a primary care physician by offering care after hours and on weekends.

Additional information will be available as the service is rolled out to community organizations.