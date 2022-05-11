9Health:365 offering affordable health screenings at Mile High Flea Market Sunday

HENDERSON, Colorado — The annual 9Health:365 spring health fairs for 2022 kicked off last month and this weekend one community fair will be hosted alongside Adelante Community Development at Mile High Flea Market.
Adelante Community Development is a Latino-serving non-profit organization that helps Latino and Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs in Adams County, and has continuously driven vaccination efforts in the community hosting vaccination clinics at Mile High Flea Market every weekend.
At the community health fairs, attendees have access to free and affordable preventative health screenings and resources.
According to a press release, registration for the low-cost exam is recommended. You can visit www.9health365.org for more information.
Masks will be required at the event. No insurance is needed.
The health fair will be held Sunday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at Mile High Flea Market located at 7007 E. 88th Ave. in Henderson.
These are some of the free services that will be offered at the preventative health fair Sunday:
- seeing a doctor and getting referrals
- consultations with advisors and community health organizations
- pulse oximetry test
- blood pressure test
- stress assessment for families and adolescents
- diabetes risk assessment and education
- oral health exams, and education
- educational information on breast health
- vaccines and COVID-19 boosters
