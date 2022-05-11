9Health:365 offering affordable health screenings at Mile High Flea Market Sunday

9Health:365 and Adelante Community Development are partnering up to offer free and affordable health services to Coloradans this weekend.

HENDERSON, Colorado — The annual 9Health:365 spring health fairs for 2022 kicked off last month and this weekend one community fair will be hosted alongside Adelante Community Development at Mile High Flea Market.

Adelante Community Development is a Latino-serving non-profit organization that helps Latino and Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs in Adams County, and has continuously driven vaccination efforts in the community hosting vaccination clinics at Mile High Flea Market every weekend.

At the community health fairs, attendees have access to free and affordable preventative health screenings and resources.

According to a press release, registration for the low-cost exam is recommended. You can visit www.9health365.org for more information.

Masks will be required at the event. No insurance is needed.

The health fair will be held Sunday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at Mile High Flea Market located at 7007 E. 88th Ave. in Henderson.

These are some of the free services that will be offered at the preventative health fair Sunday:

seeing a doctor and getting referrals

consultations with advisors and community health organizations

pulse oximetry test

blood pressure test

stress assessment for families and adolescents

diabetes risk assessment and education

oral health exams, and education

educational information on breast health

vaccines and COVID-19 boosters

