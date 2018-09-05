I first told Mike Cimburra's story last year. Mike has ALS - often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

It's a disease I didn't know all too well until the Cimburra's opened their home to show me what a day in the life of ALS looks like.

Since then I have kept in touch with the family and up to date on some of the drugs and trials in the pipelines.

Wednesday night, you get a chance to hear about it all and some of the things ALS patients and families are hopeful for in a free seminar in Highlands Ranch.

Rob Goldstein with the ALS Therapy Development Institute is the speaker at the seminar. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Douglas County Library in Highlands Ranch.

If you’d like more information or to register in advance: ALS.net/als-unfiltered

In addition, the Death Ride Tour which is a charity cycling event in Colorado to conquer ALS. The event runs June 9 to 11. You can find more information here.

