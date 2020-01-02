FORT COLLINS, Colo. — At the beginning of a new year, it’s understandable when people make fitness resolutions.

For some people, it may be about improving their health while others hope to alter their physical appearance. Whatever the goal may be, medical professionals and physical trainers alike are now warning people of pushing themselves too hard in the gym.

Kaden Rickett, 18, learned the hard way. After a brief break from the gym, he wanted to “give it some effort” during his first workout back.

“You know, an ‘A for effort’ type of thing,” Rickett said.

But about 24 hours after his workout, Rickett said one of his legs tightened which felt “like a Charlie Horse.”

“It was as if someone was just grabbing it on,” he said. “Then about 10 hours after that is when I noticed that there was blood in my urine.”

He was admitted to the hospital with Rhabdomyolysis, also called Rhabdo, which is a condition where damaged muscle starts to break down, releasing muscle fiber content into the blood, which can cause kidney damage. Rickett was hospitalized for seven days.

“I was hooked up to an IV 24/7,” Rickett said. “So, it was about a liter every six hours of just straight fluid pumping in along with me drinking probably two liters every six hours myself.”

His cousin, Mike Rickett, who is a physical trainer said it doesn’t matter “if you’re a world-class athlete or a first-timer.”

“They both can get it,” Mike Rickett said.

Mike Rickett said Rhabdomyolysis happens because myoglobin, a protein that helps carry oxygen throughout the body, is released into the bloodstream.

“When you have too much of it then it starts to cause problems with the kidneys and that’s what causes your urine to turn brown,” he said.

Kaden Rickett still isn’t cleared to return to the gym but said he and his cousin are both determined to make other people aware of the harm a “too intense” workout can pose.

“You want to start slow,” Mike Rickett said. “You don’t have to do everything on the first day. I always say leave something on the table for your next workout.”

About 26,000 cases of Rhabdo are reported each year in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. About 15% of patients suffer from kidney failure.

Signs of Rhabdo include:

Dark, red, tea- or cola-colored urine, and decreased urine output

Extreme muscle soreness

Fatigue, nausea and vomiting

Weakness of the affected muscles

Muscle swelling and tenderness

Symptoms of severe exertional rhabdomyolysis can begin in the first few hours after the “triggering exercise bout” and peak over the next two days, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Sports Medicine Handbook.

