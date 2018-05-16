There are approximately 4.8 million people in the U.S. living with some form of disability after a stroke.

Many of these stroke survivors will have two crisis events.

One of these occurs after they have the stroke, and then another when they are released home from the hospital or inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Stroke caregivers are a group that is "high-risk" for mental health issues related to caregiving due to the suddenness of the life-changing event, and the needs that most stroke survivors will have for help at home.

Research has shown that sleep deprivation, being exhausted from the new 24/7 role, not having the resources that you need to care for your loved one can definitely add to the mental health impacts caregiving can have.

Charlene Hayward shared her husband Steve's story about his stroke, and how their lives have changed over the last 2.5 years.

Her words of advice for caregivers are so important: ask for help, find others who are going through a similar thing, and take time for yourself.

Learn more in the video above!

