Another student at Arapahoe High School has taken her life.

On Tuesday, the principal of the school, Natalie Pramenko, sent a note to parents and students that says Olivia Corpuz ended her life Monday.

She was a junior at the school and has two brothers who also attend.

If you are struggling there is help. Colorado Crisis Services is available to talk or text any hour of any day. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text "talk" to 38255.

Since the 2013 shooting death of Claire Davis inside the school, there have been nine suicides in that community.

The letter from Pramenko reads, in part:

"Students, please remind one another how much you love and care about each other. Reach out to your friends and do not hesitate to let an adult (parent, teacher, coach, counselor, etc.) know if you or your friends are struggling.

Parents, please talk to your kids and their friends whenever possible. Listen to them and watch for any signs that are concerning. There are many mental health professionals here at Arapahoe, within our district and our community who can help. Here is a link to many of these resources that are found on the LPS website. Safe2Tell remains a great resource for concerns to be reported anonymously. However, if you ever feel danger is imminent, do not hesitate to call 911."

The letter says on Wednesday the school is hosting a mental health session to talk to parents about how they can support their kids.

It's at 6:30 p.m at the Sheperd of the Hills Lutheran Church located on South University Boulevard near East Dry Creek Road.

Arapahoe High School also has mental health counselors at school to help with support.

In April, the Arapahoe Community Coalition launched a survey which it said found that most people who responded are concerned about the school's culture and the current administration.

Following the survey, students, teachers and parents met with the Board of Education for Littleton Public Schools to talk about school leadership, climate, and culture at Arapahoe High School, which some say have eroded in recent years

