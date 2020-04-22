ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen officials are considering requiring everyone in city limits to wear a face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

A majority of Aspen City Council members on Monday voiced support for Councilman Ward Hauenstein’s suggestion that the city pass a mandatory face mask public health order, like seven other states already have.

The majority of the Glenwood Springs City Council voted earlier this month to require face masks until at least April 26. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority also this month made it mandatory for bus riders to wear face coverings.

The city of Aspen’s order would require people to wear a face mask in public where they cannot maintain a 6-foot social distance from others.

Council members said the city first has to make sure there is adequate supply and there is a way to enforce the order.

