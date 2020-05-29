Aspen, Pitkin County business will open on 'rolling' basis

Following the limited reopening of restaurants and lodging, a new group of businesses will be given the OK to reopen each week for the next month.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Each week for the next month, Pitkin County will allow a new group of businesses to open under guidelines meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The schedule began Wednesday, with the opening of restaurants and lodging at 50% capacity. The next group of businesses will be allowed to open June 1, with those that follow coming each Monday in June, said Kara Silbernagel, who oversees projects for the county.

“Every week we will do these rolling openings,” she said.

The schedule for reopening, which is posted along with already available guidelines under the “COVID-19” section of Pitkin County’s website, so far looks like this:

June 1 — Summer day camps, playgrounds, skate parks, outfitters and guides;

June 15 — Movie theaters, performance theaters, and passenger capacity on public transport will be re-evaluated;

June 22 — Events with up to 50 people will begin to be allowed with a permit from city or county authorities.