KUSA — It is back to school time. And, for many parents, that means a visit to see your child's doctor. What types of questions should you make sure you ask?

It is always important to see where your child falls on the height/weight chart. This is a good way to see what your child's body mass index and weight are doing year-to-year.

Although not perfect, it is a good starting point for discussion. Childhood obesity continues to rise, as do the associated medical problems like early puberty, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol. It is important to see where your child is and discuss any changes to their diet, exercise, and sleep that may be needed.

Vaccines

Vaccines are an important part of the back to school visit. Make sure your child is up-to-date on all his or her vaccines. For a complete list of vaccines, you can go to the Centers for Disease Control website

4-6 years old: Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP), Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR), Polio (IPV), and Varicella.

7-18-year olds: Flu every year.

11-12 years old: Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Meningococcus, another tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap).

Check with your healthcare provider as the immunization requirements can vary.

Special Considerations for Pre-Teens and Teens

Pre-teens and teens have special needs that may need to be addressed with their healthcare providers. It is very important to talk about exposure to drugs/alcohol, especially vaping which we know is on the rise.

It's also, important to discuss any questions about their changing bodies and addressing sexual history (including sexually transmitted diseases and contraception). There is also a rise in pre-teen and teen suicide, so it is also important to screen for depression, stressors, bullying, and problems at school.

Special Considerations for Athletes

For our athletes, always important to discuss how much they are working out, any dizziness, lightheadedness, chest pain or shortness of breath especially when working out. Also, good to mention any family history of medical problems (e.g. early heart disease, sudden death), nutrition and diet-related questions, and any nagging aches and pains that may limit their participation in sports.

Follow 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson on Facebook and Twitter

© 2018 KUSA-TV