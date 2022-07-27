Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report

The annual "Best Hospitals" list is now in its 33nd year. UCHealth has 3 hospitals in the top 4.

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado.

The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.

For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 105 hospitals in Colorado.

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland came in at No. 2, SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital was No. 3 and Colorado Springs' UCHealth Memorial Hospital was No. 4, said the report.

"While the effects of the pandemic continue to impact hospitals across the country, these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and clinicians in providing the very best care for our patients," said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. "Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities."

U.S. News' best Colorado hospitals 2022-23

1. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

2. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies

3. SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital

4. UCHealth Memorial Hospital

5. Littleton Adventist Hospital

-- Rose Medical Center

-- Sky Ridge Medical Center

-- UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital

9. St. Anthony Hospital Lakewood

-- Swedish Medical Center

