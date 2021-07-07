E. coli detection leads to a boil water advisory in Englewood

City officials said Wednesday evening they anticipate the advisory will be lifted in the next 48 to 72 hours.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Englewood is under a boil water advisory as of Wednesday night after the presence of E. coli was detected in the water distribution system during monthly testing.

On Aug. 3 and 4, the city tested water quality samples collected from 24 different sites, and a sample from one site tested positive for E. coli, which is a bacteria that can be particularly concerning to people with weakened immune systems.

The boil water order applies to Zone 1 of the Englewood's water distribution system. Residents can find out if they are in Zone 1 on the city's website.

Crews are flushing the water lines in Zone 1 and conducting additional tests to determine when the boil water advisory will be lifted. Officials anticipate the advisory will end within 48 to 72 hours.

A water distribution site is being established at the Englewood Civic Center located at 100 Englewood Parkway, which will open on Thursday.

The city is coordinating its response with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Tri-County Health Department.

Residents can call the city at 303-762-2365 for more information.

How to observe the advisory

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil for one minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Do not boil for an extensive period of time.

Boiled or bottled water should be used to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes, and prepare food until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

