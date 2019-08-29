BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder officials are moving forward with plans to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarette products containing nicotine in the Colorado city.

The Daily Camera reports the City Council on Wednesday also finalized plans to raise the minimum purchasing age to 21 for tobacco and nicotine products.

Only tobacco-flavored vaping products will be allowed under the new rules.

The city will also ask voters on the November ballot to approve a 40% sales tax on e-cigarette products.

The town of Carbondale earlier this week also banned the sale of flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products.

The town will require tobacco retailers to be licensed, and it will raise the minimum purchasing age to 21.

