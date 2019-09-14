BOULDER, Colo. — An inmate at the Boulder County Jail has tested positive for hepatitis A, and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says people released from the jail in the last few weeks may be at risk.

According to a release from BCSO, the inmate began feeling sick earlier this week and was seen promptly by a jail doctor. Blood tests were ordered Monday, and jail staff learned Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The inmate was removed from the module he was housed in, according to the release, and he has been separated from the rest of the inmate population.

Jail officials are working with Boulder County Public Health to vaccinate everyone who had contact with the inmate. So far, no one else has shown any signs or symptoms of hepatitis A.

The inmate has been in custody at the jail since mid-August. The release said anyone released from the jail on or after Aug. 20 may be at risk for developing the disease, and that people who fall into that category should contact their health care provider, call Boulder County Public Health at 303-413-7500 starting on Monday, or check vaccinefinder.org for a retail location to receive a vaccination. Anyone who needs help paying for the vaccination should contact Boulder County Public Health.

The case comes amid a hepatitis A outbreak that began in Colorado in October 2018. 163 cases have been reported as of Sept. 11, according to the release, with two-thirds of those cases resulting in hospitalization and one case leading to death.

Other Denver-area jails have also seen hepatitis A cases. On Sept. 9, an inmate at Denver's Downtown Detention Center tested positive for the disease, and an inmate at the Jefferson County jail was diagnosed the next day.