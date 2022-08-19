Boulder County has its first human West Nile Virus case this year

The case involves a Longmont man who was tested after reporting a fever and other symptoms.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Boulder County reported its first human case of West Nile Virus this year on Friday – a 65-year-old Longmont man.

The man was tested and diagnosed after he reported stiffness and pain in his joints, fever, chills, abdominal pain and body aches, according to Boulder County Public Health.

There have been five human cases of West Nile Virus reported in the state so far this year, three of which have resulted in hospitalization, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). No one has died from the virus this year in Colorado.

West Nile symptoms appear three to 14 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. Most cases are mild. There's no treatment and no cure, but health care providers can treat symptoms, Boulder County Public Health said.

“This is the time of year when we see the most people become ill from West Nile Virus infections,” said Sandra Sonoda, communicable disease nurse at Boulder County Public Health. “We all need to continue to be diligent about protecting ourselves from mosquito bites particularly between dusk and dawn.”

The health department said everyone is at risk of infection, and people older than 50 or with a weakened immune system are at greater risk of developing serious illness.

Mosquito season typically lasts from late April through mid-October and ends with the first freeze in the fall.

To help prevent becoming infected with West Nile Virus:

Use insect repellant that contains at least 10% DEET or another CDC approved repellant.

Dress in long sleeves and pants.

Avoid the outdoors from dusk until dawn.

Drain standing water outside your home.

CDPHE has more information on West Nile Virus on its website here.

