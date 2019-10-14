COLORADO, USA — For those newly diagnosed with breast cancer, the challenges are more than physical.

Health Happens, the weekly Facebook Live show from 9Health, talked with counseling psychologists from the University of Denver Morgridge College of Education. You can watch the full Health Happens episode by clicking here.

“Initially a lot of people have kind of a shocked and overwhelmed reaction and it’s important to note that they might have a wide range of intense emotions when they first are diagnosed. Things that people experience oftentimes are depression, anxiety, isolation, they may also experience a change in their relationships,” explains Dr. Andi Pusavat.

A history of mental illness can be exacerbated by a breast cancer diagnosis, and treatment is difficult and can leave many depressed, anxious, or feeling alone. Even breast cancer survivors can struggle and need help finding meaning after their cancer treatment is completed, “If people can get to a place where they can identify meaning from the experience they tend to be coping better if they’re still in the process of searching for meaning, that can be challenging and create distress,” says Dr. Trish Raque-Bogdan.

It’s important for those with cancer to have a strong support system. For family and friends, it can be hard to distinguish between signs that someone needs help with their mental health and cancer symptoms.

The American Cancer Society says some things to look for include:

Unable to eat or sleep

Lacks interest in usual activities for several days

Unable to find pleasure in things they’ve enjoyed in the past

Has emotions that interfere with daily activities and last more than a few days

Acts more confused

Has trouble breathing

Has new or unusual symptoms that cause concern

While cancer patients have a lot of appointments, they should be sure to have a counselor, therapist, or another mental health professional on their healthcare team. For breast cancer patients, the American Psychological Association recommends a combination of group therapy and individual therapy. Group therapy can allow women to share emotional support, and individual therapy helps women learn problem-solving skills and alter patterns of negative thinking. A therapist can also help patients work through body image or sexuality issues related to breast cancer treatment.

“It’s important that they think about seeking help and really connecting with others around that diagnosis and the effects it’s having on their life,” adds Dr. Pusavat.

“We know social support is so important so creating that space to have authentic, honest conversations about reactions to cancer and not always rushing in to fix it but just honoring where someone is,” says Dr. Raque-Bogdan.

