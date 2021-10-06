Boil advisory issued for Castle Pines

The loss of a chlorine injector and loss of pressure in the distribution system may allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system, a release said.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — A boil advisory was issued for residents of Castle Pines Thursday until further notice as directed by the Water Quality Control Division (WQCD) of the Colorado Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Due to a loss of pressure in almost half of their distribution centers and low pressure on the other half, Castle Pines North Metro District (CPNMD) said the water could allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system.

No contamination has been detected, said CPNMD, but organisms likely to enter the water system are bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Symptoms that could be associated with organisms in drinking water are nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

CPNMD said if someone is experiencing these experiencing over a long period of time, they should seek medical guidance.

How to observe the advisory

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil for one minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Do not boil for an extensive period of time.

Boiled or bottled water should be used to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes, and prepare food until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Though no contamination has been detected, pressure loss may have allowed disease-causing organisms to enter the water system. If you experience any symptoms listed above and they persist, seek medical advice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The distribution center will be flushed, said CPNMD, and they will monitor and collect bacteriological samples. Once everything is safe, CPNMD said they would notify consumers through email and their website once the boil advisory has been lifted.

