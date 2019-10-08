FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is recommending people who may have touched or fed a grey cat just east of the Colorado State University campus to seek out preventative treatment after the animal tested positive for rabies.

The cat was found near East Laurel Street and Matthews Street, which is on the east side of South College Avenue, according to a news release from the LCDHE.

The animal was described as a “solid grey younger cat” that was in the area between July 23 and August 7.

Anyone who came into contact with the cat during that time period should get in touch with their doctor or call the LCDHE at 970-646-1756.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS