DENVER — A Metro State University Denver (MSU) professor is sharing her cancer story in hopes more women will get mammograms.

Michelle Tollefson is one of four employees at MSU Denver who was diagnosed with three different types of cancer. Three of the cases were diagnosed within the last six months.



Tollefson, 42, was diagnosed this year with grade three stage two breast cancer.

"The first thing that came to mind was my kids. I have a three-year-old, six-year-old, I have a 14-year-old. I need to be there for them," she said.

She's an obstetrician-gynecologist and had routine screenings but her most recent screen showed grade three invasive ductal breast carcinoma.

Tollefson is scheduled to have a bilateral mastectomy later this month which will likely be followed by chemotherapy.



Following her diagnosis, she met with a dietitian, physical therapist, counselor and a personal trainer. For someone who teaches healthy lifestyle medicine, she never thought a cancer diagnosis would be in her future.

"Was something missed. Was there something? What could I have done?" she questioned. "I started to think, why not me? One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. "

MSU officials hired two independent agencies to test the West Classroom Suite for various carcinogens to see if there was a connection to the four cancer cases reported on campus.



Tollefson said the employees had offices in close proximity to each other.



"All of us had worked at MSU for some time. And then just the close proximity. But also, I knew too, even though two of us had breast cancer, the other liver, and lung, they are not all the same types of cancer but still, I felt that it was important."



The test results passed health standards set for state buildings.

"I have no reason to doubt the results of the investigation," she said. "I feel the air quality was adequately tested and they have been transparent with the results."



Tollefson hopes to use her diagnosis to help others with healthy lifestyle promotion, and prevention of cancer and other chronic diseases.



"Catch it early. Get it treated. Don't delay. Call and make your mammogram appointment today. Today. Today."

Tollefson admits her cancer journey will be a long road ahead but she plans to continue teaching at MSU Denver as classes start Monday.

