Here's what the CDC says about wearing masks in schools

The CDC announced new recommendations for children and fully vaccinated individuals.

DENVER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance Tuesday as the delta variant continues to spread.

“In areas with substantial and high transmission CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor setting to help prevent the spread of the delta variant and protect others,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

This comes as science begins to show more breakthrough cases. These are cases where vaccinated people are contracting the variant and passing it to other individuals.

There are also changes when it comes to children returning to school soon.

"CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors – including teachers, staff, students and visitors – regardless of vaccination status,” Walensky said.

Right now, according to the CDC, only 30% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

In Colorado and across the United States, the delta variant remains the dominant strain.



"We are in a dance with this virus; we're in a tango. So, the virus moves and then we move. We're playing chess here with the virus. And so we have to be adaptable and flexible in our behavior,” 9News Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said.

The CDC continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated now before things get worse.

"The next variant that might emerge just a few mutations potentially away. could potentially evade our vaccine,” Walensky said.

9News reached out to several schools districts in the metro area. Most say they are working with their local health departments before making or releasing any decisions