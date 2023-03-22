State issues cease and desist order to convenience store for selling prescription meds, penicillin

Health equity advocates say it's a symptom of a healthcare system that doesn't work for everyone.

AURORA, Colo. — The State of Colorado Medical Board issued a cease and desist order to an Aurora convenience store, ordering it to stop practicing medicine without a license after a patient required emergency treatment following a penicillin shot they got at the store.

La Morenita on Montview Boulevard "claimed to be able to treat any human disease" and sold prescription medication to at least one patient without a prescription, the state said.

In October, it sold or administered at least three injectable penicillin shots to one patient, causing them to require emergency treatment, the cease and desist order said.

"They're trying to meet a need that is not being provided by the system that we currently have," Maria Zubia said.

Zubia is the health equity director at Adelante Community Development, an organization that works to promote economic prosperity and wellness in Denver's Spanish-speaking community.

"Sometimes it is the only option," Zubia said of the type of backdoor medical care the state claims occurred at La Morenita. "Unfortunately that’s just our reality."

She said it's a symptom of a healthcare system that doesn't work for everyone -- particularly not for people in underserved communities of color where language, affordability, trust and access can get in the way of care.

"You go to what you know," she said. "It’s the affordability. People can’t afford it. And if your life depends on it, then why wouldn’t you do it?"

Zubia said there's a risk that comes with healthcare in the shadows, as the sick penicillin patient from La Morenita shows. But she said that manner of care is sometimes all people have to turn to.

Fixing this medical desert will require a complete re-imagination of the existing healthcare system, Zubia believes. Denver-area nonprofits trying to help fill the gaps are overwhelmed, she said.

The owner of La Morenita said his lawyer told him not to talk about what happened.

The state can refer violations of cease and desist orders to local law enforcement.

