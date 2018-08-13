DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Health officials still have no explanation for what may have sickened hundreds of customers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Central Ohio last month.

The Delaware General Health District said tests by the Ohio Department of Health of leftover food from the Powell restaurant found no evidence of salmonella, shigella, E. coli or other forms of bacteria.

Stool samples provided by affected customers also initially failed to turn up any evidence of bacteria or norovirus. Officials have sent samples for further testing by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Delaware County health officials said they have identified 644 customers who have reported gastrointestinal problems after eating at the restaurant at 9733 Sawmill Parkway between July 26 and July 30. Symptoms included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and other ailments.

