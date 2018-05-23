KUSA - Bonfils Blood Center is asking Coloradans to donate blood or platelets before Memorial Day weekend.

The blood donations will help boost a low supply and meet the needs of patients during the long holiday weekend.

Bonfils notes that platelet usage by hospitals is currently higher than average and in some areas it is considerably higher. Platelets are a special component of blood that helps control bleeding and only has a shelf life of five days.

“Right now, we’re seeing an increase in the number of platelets needed by patients,” says Bonfils Senior Director of Donor Recruitment Charlie Propernick, in a news release. “We work hard to efficiently manage the community blood supply, but it can be challenging at times to predict which components may be needed more than others on any given day or week.”

Bonfils says that fewer people donate blood and platelets during the summer months while the need from patients in surgeries, therapies and traumas is ongoing.

Bonfils Blood Center has eight donor centers across the Denver area and Colorado Springs. To make an appointment, call 303-363-2300 or visit Bonfils.org. Walk-ins are welcome too.

All donation centers will be open on Saturday, all but the Boulder location will be open on Sunday and the donation centers at Lowry, Parker, Southwest Littleton and Westminster will be open on Memorial Day.

