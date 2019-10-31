DENVER — Vitalant is asking Coloradans to help make up for the more than 300 units of blood that could not be donated due to Colorado’s inclement weather.

Weather conditions forced 12 blood drives to be canceled between Tuesday and Wednesday – nearly half of the scheduled blood drives for those two days along Colorado’s Front Range, according to Vitalant.

Vitalant also adds that donations dropped at donation centers and blood drives that remained open.

According to Vitalant, it takes an average of 450 donations every day in our region to meet the needs of patients. While most donors give whole blood, there is also a constant need for platelet donors, which only have a five-day shelf life and are used to help patients including those being treated for trauma and cancer therapies.

Vitalant has donation opportunities seven days a week for walk-in or appointment at Vitalant.org or at 303-363-2300.

Vitalant and the Denver Broncos are teaming for a 22nd-straight year for the annual Drive for Life blood drive.

Every donor on Monday, Nov. 4 at Vitalant donation centers and blood drives along Colorado’s Front Range will receive a commemorative T-shirt and lapel pin.

Donors will also be entered to win Denver Broncos-themed prizes including tickets to the Dec. 29 Oakland vs. Denver game or an autographed football.

Also, Broncos cheerleaders, alumni and/or Miles the Mascot will be making surprise visits to Colorado donation centers on Nov. 4:

Lowry (Denver)

717 Yosemite St.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Denver West (Golden)

13952 Denver West Parkway

Building 53, Suite 335

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Southwest Littleton

5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Suite 111

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch

Parkway Center, Building #2

541 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway

6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parker

10259 S. Parker Rd.

Suite 104

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Westminster

960 W. 124th Ave.

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Boulder

Tebo Plaza

3113 28th St.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Colorado Springs

3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Suite 110

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointments, which are strongly encouraged for Drive for Life 22, can be made at Vitalant.org or at 303-363-2300.

“Most people don’t realize often the blood they donate is sent to help patients within just a few days,” said Mountain Division President Anne Burtchaell. “We’re grateful to the Denver Broncos for their ongoing support encouraging fans across Colorado and the region to realize their life-transforming potential throughout the year.”

