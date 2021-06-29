Colorado's home to 5 of the healthiest counties in the country

Douglas County, Colorado was named the second healthiest county in America.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is home to five of the top 10 healthiest counties in the country, U.S. News and World Report (US News) released their most recent rankings of the healthiest places in the nation.

The 2021 rankings named Douglas County the second healthiest in America – the only other county higher in rankings, Los Alamos, New Mexico.

> Watch video above: Getting back to a healthy lifestyle

Not far behind Douglas is Broomfield County (5); San Miguel County (6); Pitkin County (7) and Routt County (10).

U.S. News looked at nearly 3,000 counties and 84 different health metrics in 10 categories – they based their results on population health, equity, economy, education and environment.

Researchers also compared those counties to COVID-19 vaccination rates and other pandemic data. They found the counties at the top of the rankings had slightly lower COVID cases than the average.

