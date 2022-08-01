Colorado launches new program to help women get free cancer screenings

Women's Wellness Connection will offer free breast and cervical cancer screenings at more than 100 clinics in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — The State of Colorado announced a new program that will help women get breast and cervical cancer screenings for free.

Woman's Wellness Connection will offer eligible women the opportunity to get the right tests, including mammograms and Pap or HPV tests, at no cost.

Women that are eligible for the program are women ages 21 to 64 with no health insurance, or have limited health insurance and are also on a limited income.

Woman's Wellness Connection will be offered at more than 100 clinics in Colorado. The program's website has a list of clinics offering free tests.

The new program is a way to help women try to catch and even prevent cancer early.

“As someone who was diagnosed with cancer four times, including as a young mother, I am committed to ensuring that all Coloradans have access to affordable, preventive healthcare and treatment,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “The Women’s Wellness Connection is a critical program that offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings at more than 100 clinics across Colorado so that cost, lack of health insurance, or immigration status does not get in the way of women catching cancer when chances of survival are highest.”

The State's website says women ages 21-64 should get tested for cervical cancer every 3-5 years with a Pap test, and women over age 40 should get checked for breast cancer with a mammogram every 1-2 years.

To learn more about the program go to womenswellnessconnection.org or call the American Cancer Society at 1-866-951-9355 to find clinics that offer free or low-cost cancer screenings.

