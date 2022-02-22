How to get Narcan in Colorado

People in Denver can now request Narcan and fentanyl testing strips for free, but Colorado doesn't offer a statewide program.

DENVER — Denver is mailing Narcan and fentanyl testing strips to any resident who wants them, but the state of Colorado does not have a similar offer for people statewide.

In addition to providing easier access, Denver’s program is free.

After five people died in Commerce City because of fentanyl, other Coloradans reached out to 9NEWS to ask if there is a way for them to access Narcan and testing strips for free, as well.

Residents in Colorado who would like to carry Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, can start by checking with their insurance companies. Nasal Narcan, as well as other forms of the generic naloxone, is covered by many health insurance plans, but not all.

People may also be able to get these supplies from a community organization or their health department.

The Overdose Prevention Unit with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said some local health departments, nonprofit organizations and community service providers are distributing naloxone and fentanyl testing strips in their communities.

State efforts, however, focus on supplying local community partners who best know the needs of their communities, the department said.

"Law enforcement agencies, harm reduction agencies, school districts and some units of local government can access naloxone through a state bulk purchasing agreement at no cost," Andrés Guerrero, the manager of the Overdose Prevention Unit, said via email to 9NEWS.

While it will not be free of charge, Coloradans can get naloxone from pharmacies without a prescription because of a standing order from the state, though not every pharmacy may be aware of that standing order.

The Stop the Clock Colorado website has a list of pharmacies that carry naloxone in cities across the state.

