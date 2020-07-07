Colorado health system in top 20 for hospitals ranked on care, civic leadership

In the nationwide ranking, the University of Colorado Hospital Authority scored No. 18 with an A+ overall.

AURORA, Colo. — The University of Colorado Hospital Authority, based in Aurora, ranks among the top 20 U.S. hospitals, according to the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

The ratings come from The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Brookline, Massachusetts. The index compares 3,300 hospitals nationwide on 42 performance indicators across three categories. The categories are civic leadership (assessing commitment to community health, equity and inclusion), value of care (measures use of unnecessary services) and quality of care (evaluates patient outcomes, satisfaction and safety).

“At a time when communities are relying on them like never before, hospitals must rethink what it means to be great,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, in a statement. “Covid-19 highlights how hospitals are essential community partners for anyone in need. To be great, however, a hospital cannot only provide care that’s high in quality. It must also deliver value and advance equality. Our index is designed to help them do just that.”

In the nationwide ranking, the University of Colorado Hospital Authority scored No. 18 with an A+ overall. It scored A+ for value of care, A+ for patient outcomes and a B+ in civic leadership. Within the value of care category, it was in the 96th percentile for avoiding overuse. For patient outcomes, it was in the 93rd percentile when it came to clinical outcomes. It was graded lower for patient safety (52nd percentile) and patient satisfaction (68th percentile). For civic leadership, it was in the 79th percentile for inclusivity, 56th percentile for community benefit and 53rd percentile for pay equity.