Respiratory diseases are on the rise in Colorado, state health department says

The state health department is asking Coloradans to take measures to protect themselves and others from flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — State health experts are encouraging Coloradans to protect themselves and others amid an increase in respiratory disease cases.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said in a release Friday that it's monitoring increases in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, and that it's helping to coordinate hospitals as they prepare for more.

Cases are also occurring earlier than usual, CDPHE said.

The state health department is recommending several measures that can help slow the spread of respiratory diseases:

Getting vaccinated. Both flu and COVID-19 have effective, safe vaccines. Anyone 6 months and older can get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. It is safe to get the vaccines together.

Seeing or calling a health care provider or doctor before going to a busy emergency department when you or your child has respiratory symptoms. Your provider can help you determine the best ways to manage symptoms and when it is important to be seen in the clinic, urgent care or emergency department.

Staying home when sick, including not visiting or interacting with people who may be at higher risk, including older adults, young children, and infants. This is key to preventing the spread of viruses and causing outbreaks which put additional strain on the hospital system.

Washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or with hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or upper arm sleeve when you cough or sneeze, throw away the tissue after you use it, and clean hands as instructed above.

Cleaning potentially contaminated surfaces, like doorknobs, tables, handrails, etc.

Avoiding sharing cups, eating utensils, and touching your face with unwashed hands.

Flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this flu season could be the most severe one we've seen in years, and is estimating that there have been at least 1,600,000 flu cases, 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths in the United States so far this season. There have been two deaths among children from flu reported for the 2022-2023 season.

Currently in Colorado, 25 people were hospitalized with flu during the week ending Oct. 29. There have been a total of 49 hospitalized since Oct. 2. You can go to CDPHE's Colorado Flu & RSV Report for the latest data.

RSV

CDPHE said Colorado has seen a sharp increase in reported RSV outbreaks and hospitalizations, with 367 RSV-associated hospitalizations in the five-county Denver metro area (Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties) and 57 outbreaks in child care and school settings statewide from Oct. 1-29.

More than half of the outbreaks have involved at least one person going to the hospital. The increase is putting a strain on the pediatric health care system, CDPHE said, as 95% of current RSV hospitalizations are among children. The high levels of RSV transmission are expected to continue for at least several more weeks.

Anyone who has a child who is showing symptoms of RSV is asked to consider taking them to their primary care doctor before taking them to an emergency room.

COVID-19

Colorado is also seeing a defined upward trend in COVID-19 cases. Positivity is increasing, and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks. BA.5 remains the most prevalent subvariant, but CDPHE said others are emerging and could speed up transmission in the coming weeks.

You can go to CDPHE's website for more information about COVID-19.