Johnstown behavioral health center closes amid regulatory violations

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) closed the Clear View Behavioral Health Center in Johnstown on Monday, citing several regulatory violations, including lack of preventive measures for COVID-19.

All patients were moved after the Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division discovered the latest violations on Sept. 22, according to a news release about the closure.

A complaint and revisit survey initiated by the division prior to the closure "cited multiple deficiencies, including nursing services and infection control," the news release stated.

"We are closely monitoring all healthcare facilities, especially during the pandemic," Division Director Randy Kuykendall said in the release. "Patients in facilities are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to the ongoing nature of close contact between patients and staff, and there are important precautions that each facility should take to minimize risk."

