It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of the most powerful women in Colorado said she hopes sharing her mammogram experience will remind other women to get one as well.

Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne said she was a few months behind on her mammogram when she decided to make an appointment.

“I’ve probably had 10 maybe,” Lynne said. “It’s a tiny bit of a pinch, but on a scale of one to 10, since I’ve given birth to three children, this is about a 0.5.”

Richard Sharpe, a doctor with Kaiser Permanente, said one in every eight women over the course of their lifetime will have a diagnosis of breast cancer. Kaiser is an Oakland, California-based healthcare provider.

He said he recommends women get mammograms starting at the age of 40, every year or two.

Sharpe said a lot of women don’t go because they don’t have a history of breast cancer.

He said 75 percent of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of it or are at high risk.

