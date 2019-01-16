A child in Colorado has died from the flu, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The child died from influenza during the week ending in Jan. 12, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The spread of influenza activity in the state is now at a widespread level with 132 new influenza-associated hospitalizations reported over the last week, according to the CDPHE's latest flu report.

So far this flu season, 1,192 people have been hospitalized for the flu, with the highest hospitalization rate among children 0 to 4-years old.

On Monday, the Center for Disease control released its first-ever in season flu estimates, which showed Colorado's flu season is off to a better start compared to last year. 2017-2018 was the worst flu season on record in Colorado with 4,650 people hospitalized with the virus, CDPHE said.

Colorado's flu season started in September and is expected to run through May 2019.

RELATED: CDC releases first in-season flu estimates

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS