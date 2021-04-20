Colorado Supreme Court to review woman's $229,000 hospital bill

Prior to the operation, the hospital estimated her share of the payment would be $1,337, and insurance could cover the rest.

COLORADO, USA — Whether a Colorado woman will be stuck with a nearly quarter-million-dollar hospital bill for her surgery is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

The justices on Monday announced they will hear the appeal of Lisa Melody French, who owes St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster $229,112 for a 2014 spinal surgery. Prior to the operation, the hospital estimated her share of the payment would be $1,337, and insurance could cover the rest.

>Video above: Draft of public option bill shows healthcare industry has two years to reduce premiums by 20%.

However, French signed an agreement that she understood there was “no guarantee of reimbursement” from her insurance company and she would pay “all charges” in the event her insurer did not.

Due to complications from the surgery, the cost skyrocketed from the hospital’s initial element, and St. Anthony eventually sued French to collect on the sizeable bill. A trial court judge determined the phrase “all charges” in the signed agreement was ambiguous, and did not, as the hospital contended, refer to the preset list of charges for procedures.

> Read the full story at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.