Weld County resident dies from West Nile virus

Colorado has seen 12 confirmed West Nile virus cases so far this year, with three people needing hospitalization.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 53-year-old Weld County resident has died from West Nile virus – the first death from the virus this year in Colorado, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said on Friday.

The resident was hospitalized and died from neuroinvasive West Nile virus, according to the health department.

As of Friday, Colorado has seen 12 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in 2023. Three people have required hospitalization, and two people have had neurologic symptoms, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

> The video above aired July 27: Colorado facing unprecedented mosquito season this summer

Weld and Larimer counties have had three cases each, while six more counties have had one case each: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, El Paso and La Plata, according to CDPHE data. Testing of mosquitoes this year has found the virus in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo and Weld counties.

For all of 2022, there were 206 cases and 20 deaths from West Nile virus statewide.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. Most people infected with the virus don't get sick, but for those who do, symptoms can appear in between two and 14 days. Infections begin with a high fever and headache and may progress to a stiff neck, disorientation, tremors and coma.

People can protect themselves by:

Using insect repellents when outdoors

Wearing protective closing including long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks

Mosquito-proofing the home by draining standing water around the house and installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.