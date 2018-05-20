As if losing 200 pounds isn’t enough of an accomplishment, a woman in Arvada is taking on a new challenge.

Monica Michaels changed her diet, started going to the gym and got her weight down from 423 lbs. to 206 lbs.

Of all these numbers, her number one inspiration was her family.

“Both my brother and sister developed diabetes and I didn’t want that to happen to me,” Michaels said.

Her goal was to lose weight by retirement. She has 20 pounds to go and four years to get that done.

Sonia Gutierrez, KUSA

“I know I can do it!” she said. (Reporter note: I know you can too!)

“On my bucket list was walking on the BoulderBOULDER,” Michaels said.

She’s now training to do that on Memorial Day.

The most she’s walked straight without stopping is four miles.

“This one is going to be six, but I don’t think I’ll have a problem” she said.

Sonia Gutierrez, KUSA

She knows she can do it and says others can do -- it just takes a little discipline.

“If you want some chocolate cake, have one fork-full,” she said. “The next fork-full is going to taste the same as the first one so that’s the way I look at it.”

Monica was 52 years old when she started her fitness journey. She says she’s now the healthiest she’s ever been in her adult life.

