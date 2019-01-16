DENVER — An adult in Denver has a confirmed case of measles, marking it as the first confirmed case of the disease in Colorado for 2019, according to Denver Public Health.

Denver Public Health said they're notifying the public because the adult, who'd recently traveled overseas, was confirmed as contagious with measles from January 9 to January 14 of this year.

In a press release, the Denver and state health department said they were working to notify anyone who may have been exposed to measles from this person.

People who visited the following locations on the following days may have been exposed to measles:

Thursday, Jan. 10:

Blue Creek Therapeutic Health Spa

7488 E. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80238

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

King Soopers (Stapleton)

2810 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11:

Care Now Urgent Care

3001 N. Havana Street, Denver, CO 80238

Between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 13:

Saint Joseph Hospital Emergency Department

1375 E. 19th Ave., Denver, CO 80218

Between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.

Saint Joseph Hospital, 5th Floor, West Wing

1375 E. 19th Ave., Denver, CO 80218

Between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and midnight

Monday, Jan. 14:

Saint Joseph Hospital, 5th Floor, West Wing

1375 E. 19th Ave., Denver, CO 80218

Between the hours of midnight and 3:30 p.m.

If you or someone you know were in these places at these times, it is a good idea to keep a vigilant eye out for measles symptoms and to call your doctor and check if you're up to date on your measles vaccinations.

You're at a lower risk, according to Denver Public Health, if you were born before 1957, have already had measles or have had one or more measles shots.

People who were not in the above locations at the specific times are at no risk for measles.

If you could have been exposed or are showing symptoms, please call your health care provider immediately over the phone and explain what's going on to them.

If you don't have a health care provider, it's imperative you call an urgent care center or an emergency department. If you need additional help or information, reach out to CO-HELP at 303-389-1687.

Denver Public Health wants anyone who's showing measles symptoms to stay away from child care facilities, schools, work or even public. The disease may be spread to others.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms typically appear between 7 and 14 days of exposure - but could take up to three weeks to appear. Symptoms include:

- fever, runny nose, coughing and red eyes that are sensitive to light

- two to four days after the first set of symptoms, a red rash will appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Denver Public Health asks that people check over their and their children's vaccination records against the recommended schedules (which can be found at this link) to make sure they're up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

