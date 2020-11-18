Colorado's US Rep. Doug Lamborn tests positive for COVID-19

Lamborn is the second member of Congress from Colorado to report a positive result for the virus this week.

COLORADO, USA — U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday.

In a statement, Lamborn, who was elected earlier this month to an eighth term, said he is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is isolating at his home.

“Congressman Doug Lamborn has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms," his office said in a release.

"He has been in contact with the U.S. House attending physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The congressman will continue to work for the district from home, and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Colorado, there's an easy way to help the state and local health departments track the spread of the virus.

Grab your phone and enable or download the free app called CO Exposure Notifications.

Here's how to enable the app for iPhone:

Make sure you have the latest software update. Go to Settings Click on Exposure Notifications Select the country and state

Here's how to enable the app for Android:

Download CO Exposure Notifications from the Google Play store.

For additional help enabling or downloading CO Exposure Notifications, check out this FAQ page from CDPHE.