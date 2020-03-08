DDPHE issues 13 citations for 'safer-at-home' violations over weekend

Since the beginning of the "safer-at-home" order, DDPHE has issued 12,529 warnings, 995 of which were related to the mask order.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) issued 13 citations for violations of the state's "safer-at-home" order over the weekend. That brings the total number of citations from DDPHE to 50.

Between Aug. 1-2, DDPHE reported having made 13 total citations, including two closures, to businesses for violations of the state's safer-at-home order.

On Saturday, Your Mom's House, located at 608 E. 13th Ave., was ticketed, placarded and closed for violation of the public health order and the state's face-covering order.

On Sunday, the Welcome Inn, located at 3659 Chestnut Pl., was also ticketed, placarded and closed for violations of the public health order and face covering order.

According to data from DDPHE, other businesses who were cited over the weekend include:

The Squeeze, at 5395 48th Ave., for violation of the face covering order by an employee.

Urban Sombrero, at 16221 E. 40th Ave., for violations of face covering by an employee.

Salon Ocampo, at 1733 W. Mississippi Ave., ticketed for violation of face covering order and public health order.

7-Eleven, at 380 E. 17th Ave., for violation of face covering by an employee.

Family Dollar, at 4701 Peoria St., ticketed for violation of face covering order by an employee.

Stranahan's Whiskey, at 200 S. Kalamath St., for violation of face covering order by employees.

AT&T, at 1501 S. Colorado Blvd., for violation of face covering order by an employee.

Mecca Tavern, at 815 Federal Blvd., for violation of public health order. Patrons were sitting at the bar without 6 feet of separation.

Homegrown Tap and Dough, at 1001 S. Gaylord St., for violation of face covering order by employees.

Pedal Hopper, at 2265 Lawrence St., for violation of public health order. Business was previously ordered not to operate.

The Retro Room, at 2034 Larimer St., for violation of public health order.