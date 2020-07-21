15 counties get warning from state after rise in coronavirus cases

To keep their variances, county officials have to submit plans on how they'll slow the spread of the virus.

DENVER — More than a dozen counties across Colorado that received variances from the statewide safer-at-home order were sent letters last week warning them that they need to take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus or backtrack their reopening.

The news came during a briefing on Tuesday from Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado).

During that briefing, state officials said 15 counties have two weeks to reverse their disease trend if they want to keep their variance. They're also required to submit a mitigation plan to the state outlining the steps they'll take to reduce the presence of the novel coronavirus.

The 15 counties include:

Prowers

Mineral

Grand

Garfield

Douglas

Denver

Custer

Chaffee

Broomfield

Arapahoe

Adams

Larimer

El Paso

Eagle

Pitkin

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said eight of those counties (all of which were rural) opted to revert back to the statewide order instead of presenting a mitigation plan.

The state has already put a two-week pause on new variances in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

She said state officials believe the variance program has been successful and noted that variances have been in place for three months in some areas.

It's not just counties with variances, Ryan said any county that has a two week incidence of 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered in the "hot zone."